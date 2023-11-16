US Capitol police clash with protesters demanding Gaza ceasefire

16 November, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 10:00 am

Reuters
16 November, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 10:00 am
Police escort a crowd to leave the area as demonstrators take part in a march during a multi-denominational event hosted by the Democratic Socialists of America, IfNotNow Movement and Jewish Voice for Peace calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Police escort a crowd to leave the area as demonstrators take part in a march during a multi-denominational event hosted by the Democratic Socialists of America, IfNotNow Movement and Jewish Voice for Peace calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Police in riot gear used pepper spray and made arrests to try to disperse demonstrators who had gathered outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington on Wednesday evening to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

The demonstration was organised by three advocacy groups and took place in an area near the US Capitol building.

US Capitol Police said its officers were "working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting".

"Officers are making arrests," it said on X. It advised people to stay away from the area.

Police used pepper spray against the demonstrators and fired projectiles containing chemical irritants, a Reuters journalist said.

Video of the demonstration posted on social media showed officers pushing protesters who had huddled together, chanting: "Let us live". They wore black shirts reading "ceasefire now".

