Trump cannot block congressional probe of attack on US Capitol, judge rules

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S., February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

The US House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly attack on the US Capitol can access former President Donald Trump's White House records, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday in a clear win for congressional oversight powers.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan in the District of Columbia rejected an argument by Trump's lawyers that telephone records, visitor logs and other White House documents should be hidden from the committee.

"While broad, these requests, and each of the other requests made by the Committee, do not exceed the Committee's legislative powers," Chutkan said in her decision.

Trump had argued that the materials requested by the House committee were covered by a legal doctrine known as executive privilege that protects the confidentiality of some White House communications.

He requested an injunction blocking the National Archives, a federal agency that holds his White House records, from complying with the committee's requests for hundreds of pages of documents.

Jesse Binnall, a lawyer for Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump quickly filed a court notice indicating he would appeal the decision.