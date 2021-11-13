Trump adviser Bannon charged after defying Capitol riot subpoena

13 November, 2021, 08:40 am
Justice Department spokesperson Bill Miller said Bannon is "expected to self-surrender" on Monday

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court, following his arraignment hearing for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US August 20, 2020. Photo :Reuters
Stephen Bannon, a prominent adviser to former US President Donald Trump, has been criminally charged for defying a subpoena issued by a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the Justice Department said on Friday.

Bannon has refused to cooperate with the House of Representatives select committee seeking testimony and documents from him, citing Trump's insistence - already rejected by one judge - that he has a right to keep the requested material confidential under a legal doctrine called executive privilege.

Bannon, 67, was charged with one count of contempt of Congress for refusing to appear for a deposition and a second count for refusing to produce documents. Contempt of Congress is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of $100,000.

Justice Department spokesperson Bill Miller said Bannon is "expected to self-surrender" on Monday in Washington and make his first court appearance in the case that afternoon.

