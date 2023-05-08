Top Biden aide discusses Yemen peace efforts with Saudi crown prince

USA

Reuters
08 May, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 08:58 am

Related News

Top Biden aide discusses Yemen peace efforts with Saudi crown prince

Reuters
08 May, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 08:58 am
FILE PHOTO: US White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
FILE PHOTO: US White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to the kingdom on Sunday and reviewed what the White House called "significant progress" in Yemen peace efforts, the White House said.

On a trip aimed at bolstering often-frayed ties with Riyadh, Sullivan also held joint talks with the crown prince, UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan and India national security adviser Ajit Doval "to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world," the White House said.

Sullivan's meeting came after a period in which US-Saudi ties have been damaged by oil production cuts by Saudi-led OPEC+ and differences over the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"He reviewed significant progress in talks to further consolidate the now 15-month long truce in Yemen and welcomed ongoing UN-led efforts to bring the war to a close, as well as covering a range of other issues," the White House statement said.

Sullivan, President Joe Biden's top White House national security aide, also thanked the crown prince for Saudi support to US citizens during evacuation from Sudan, the statement added.

US special envoy Tim Lenderking travelled to Oman and Saudi Arabia earlier this month to seek to advance Yemen peace efforts, the State Department said.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the government from the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi delegation, which is seeking a permanent ceasefire deal to end military involvement in the war, concluded peace talks in mid-April in Sanaa with the Houthi group, whose top negotiator said talks had made progress and further discussions would be held.

Yemen's conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of people and left millions hungry, has widely been seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

A senior Israeli security official said on Friday that Israel was hoping for a breakthrough in efforts to normalize its ties with Saudi Arabia during Sullivan's visit there.

But the White House statement made no mention of Israel.

World+Biz / Middle East / Politics

White House / Yemen / Saudi Arabia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

20h | Panorama
Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

23h | Mode
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

13h | TBS World
How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

15h | TBS Entertainment
Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

14h | TBS Face to Face
Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work