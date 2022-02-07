'Snake oil salesmen' advised Trump on 2020 election, Pence aide says

Former President Donald Trump received bad advice from "snake oil salesmen" who falsely told him Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, Pence's former chief of staff Marc Short said.

"Unfortunately, the president had many bad advisers who were basically snake oil salesman giving him really random and novel ideas as to what the vice president could do," Short said on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Short's comments came two days after Pence rebuked Trump in a speech to the conservative Federalist Society, saying Trump was wrong to suggest the vice president has the power to overturn an election.

"I believe that Joe Biden is the duly elected President of the United States," Short said on Sunday. "The reality is that there was not enough significant fraud that was presented that would have overturned any of those states' elections."

Short, who was with Pence on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to overturn the election results, recently appeared before the House Select Committee investigating the siege to answer questions.