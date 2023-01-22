Six more classified docs found in Justice Dept search of Biden home

USA

BSS/AFP
22 January, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 10:15 am

Related News

Six more classified docs found in Justice Dept search of Biden home

BSS/AFP
22 January, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 10:15 am
U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Officials from the US Department of Justice found six more classified documents during a search of Joe Biden's family home in Delaware this week, the president's personal lawyer said in a statement Saturday.

The new disclosure served up another embarrassing twist for Biden in an affair dogging him just as he gets ready to declare whether he will run for another term in 2024.

Biden insists he has done nothing wrong and has downplayed the situation as an innocent mistake.

Documents from his time as vice president and marked as classified first turned up in an office at a Biden-affiliated think tank in Washington last year, and then again at his home in Delaware. Altogether they are about a dozen documents.

After the second find, the White House offered to let the Department of Justice search the Delaware home -- the search was carried out on Friday and is now concluded, Biden attorney Bob Bauer said.

"DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials," Bauer said.

The search lasted more than 12 hours and covered "all working, living and storage spaces in the home," Bauer said.

"DOJ had full access to the President's home, including personally handwritten notes, files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules, and reminders going back decades," he said.

Some of the new papers seized were from Biden's time in the Senate and some were from his tenure as vice president, according to Bauer.

Bauer said Biden's personal lawyers and White House counsel previously arranged with the Justice Department to be present during the inspection, and they agreed to not publicize news of the search in advance "in accordance with its standard procedures."

The White House has said the earlier batches of documents were turned over to the Justice Department and National Archives, which handles presidential records, as soon as they were found.

Two special counsels

On Thursday, Biden dismissed the furor over the discovery of the old classified documents.

Asked by reporters during a trip to California about the issue, he said: "I think you're going to find there's nothing there."

"I have no regrets. I'm following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. It's exactly what we're doing. There's no there there."

"We found a handful of documents... were filed in the wrong place. We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department. We're fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly," he added.

Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this month appointed a special counsel, former government lawyer Robert Hur, to act as special counsel for the investigation.

Garland said the "extraordinary circumstances" of investigating a sitting president required him to take the extra step of bringing in an outside prosecutor.

The discovery, which first came to light earlier this month, has dented Biden's brand as a return to competency and honesty after the scandal-filled years of Donald Trump's presidency and brought intense scrutiny from the media and Republicans in Congress.

Indeed, the scandal comes as a different special prosecutor investigates the potentially far more serious case of Trump hauling off hundreds of documents from the White House to his Florida residence and his alleged obstruction of government efforts to get them back.

Top News / World+Biz

Joe Biden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

One maund of milk produces six kilos of chhana and one kilo of chhana can be used to make 2.5 kilos of chomchom. Photo: Noor- A-Alam

When sweets turn sour: Tangail’s chomchom business in its twilight

1h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

21h | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

1d | Panorama
Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

13h | TBS Entertainment
Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

14h | TBS SPORTS
Western Summit fails to agree Ukraine tank aid

Western Summit fails to agree Ukraine tank aid

17h | TBS World
Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

19h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port