Pentagon on lockdown following report of shooting on bus platform outside

USA

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 10:12 pm

Related News

Pentagon on lockdown following report of shooting on bus platform outside

"Right now, we've just confirmed that the Pentagon is on lockdown. There is an incident at the Pentagon transit center," Pentagon Force Protection Agency spokesman Chris Layman said

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 10:12 pm
Pentagon on lockdown following report of shooting on bus platform outside

The Pentagon is locked down with no personnel allowed outside due to a "shooting event" that happened outside the building on a bus platform, according a message that was sent to the Pentagon workforce by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

The event occurred outside the building on the Metro Bus platform, which is a major entrance to the Pentagon used by thousands of personnel every day entering and leaving the building, reports the CNN.

The bus platform is used by multiple bus lines in the area.

    "Right now, we've just confirmed that the Pentagon is on lockdown. There is an incident at the Pentagon transit center," Pentagon Force Protection Agency spokesman Chris Layman said.

      The "incident is ongoing," Layman said. He said the scene was not safe, and he cautioned people to avoid the area.

      Layman would not comment on if there was a shooter involved or if people had been injured.

        Arlington Fire and EMS tweeted they "did encounter multiple patients," while responding to an "active violence incident" in the area of the Pentagon Metro. The status of the patients was not immediately provided.

        Top News / World+Biz

        Pentagon

        Comments

        While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

        Top Stories

        MOST VIEWED

        Related News

        More Videos from TBS

        TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

        TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

        5h | Videos
        TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

        TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

        1d | Videos
        TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

        TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

        1d | Videos
        TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

        TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

        1d | Videos

        Most Read

        1
        SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
        Education

        SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

        2
        Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
        Glitz

        Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

        3
        What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
        Corporates

        What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

        4
        Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
        Bangladesh

        Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

        5
        File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
        Economy

        Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

        6
        Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
        Crime

        Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house