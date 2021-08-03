Pentagon on lockdown following report of shooting on bus platform outside

The Pentagon is locked down with no personnel allowed outside due to a "shooting event" that happened outside the building on a bus platform, according a message that was sent to the Pentagon workforce by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

The event occurred outside the building on the Metro Bus platform, which is a major entrance to the Pentagon used by thousands of personnel every day entering and leaving the building, reports the CNN.

The bus platform is used by multiple bus lines in the area.

"Right now, we've just confirmed that the Pentagon is on lockdown. There is an incident at the Pentagon transit center," Pentagon Force Protection Agency spokesman Chris Layman said.

The "incident is ongoing," Layman said. He said the scene was not safe, and he cautioned people to avoid the area.

Layman would not comment on if there was a shooter involved or if people had been injured.

Arlington Fire and EMS tweeted they "did encounter multiple patients," while responding to an "active violence incident" in the area of the Pentagon Metro. The status of the patients was not immediately provided.