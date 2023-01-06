Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption resumes, alert level raised -USGS

USA

Reuters
06 January, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2023, 04:14 pm

A rising lava lake is seen within Halema&#039;uma&#039;u crater during the eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, U.S. January 5, 2023, in this still image provided by the USGS surveillance camera. U.S. Geological Survey/Handout via REUTERS
A rising lava lake is seen within Halema'uma'u crater during the eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, U.S. January 5, 2023, in this still image provided by the USGS surveillance camera. U.S. Geological Survey/Handout via REUTERS

The Kilauea  volcano in Hawaii began erupting on Thursday, the US Geological Service's volcanic activity notice said, after detecting a glow in the summit producing smog that is confined within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The  volcano alert level was raised to 'Red' after an evaluation of the eruption and associated hazards, the notice said.

USGS said the volcanic gas, which consists of sulphur dioxide and other gases, could produce a visible haze of volcanic smog, known as 'vog', which has been observed in the downwind of Kilauea.

Vog has the potential to generate airborne health hazards for residents and visitors, causing breathing difficulties and also damaging agricultural crops.

Known to be the younger and more active neighbor of Mauna Loa, which erupted in November for the first time since 1984, the Kilauea volcano has been erupting since 2021.

However, Mauna Loa's eruption has had no impact and remains quiet, USGS said.

