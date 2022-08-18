Fed rate hike of 50 or 75 basis points 'reasonable' next month, Daly says

USA

Reuters
18 August, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 08:56 pm

Related News

Fed rate hike of 50 or 75 basis points 'reasonable' next month, Daly says

The US central bank is committed to getting inflation back down to its 2% target, she said, and needs to raise rates enough to make sure inflation - running at an annual rate of 8.5% by the widely watched consumer price index measure - doesn't get embedded in the economy

Reuters
18 August, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 08:56 pm
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly poses at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly poses at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Thursday said that raising interest rates by either 50 or 75 basis points in September would be a "reasonable" way to get short-term borrowing costs where they need to be to bring inflation down.

"We need to get the rate up to neutral at least - which is around 3% - but likely to restrictive territory: a little bit above 3 this year and a little bit more above 3 next year," Daly told CNN International.

Once at that level, Daly said, rates should stay put in what she thinks of as a "raise-and-hold" strategy. That view appears to push back against pricing in futures markets that reflects an expectation for interest rate cuts next year.

"The worst thing you can have as a business or a consumer is to have rates go up and then come rapidly down ... it just causes a lot of caution and uncertainty," Daly said. "I do think we want to not have this idea that we'll have this large hump-shaped rate path where we'll ratchet up really rapidly this year and then cut aggressively next year - that's not what's on my mind."

The Fed's rate hike decision next month will depend on how data on inflation, employment and other economic metrics evolve, Daly said. She also cautioned, however, that with the global economic slowdown acting as a headwind on US growth, "we have to take that into consideration as we ensure that we don't overdo policy."

The US central bank is committed to getting inflation back down to its 2% target, she said, and needs to raise rates enough to make sure inflation - running at an annual rate of 8.5% by the widely watched consumer price index measure - doesn't get embedded in the economy.

"We don't want to overdo policy either and find that we have tightened the economy more than necessary. That would just be an unforced error," Daly said. "This is a balancing act of making sure we are doing enough, and making sure we are not doing too much as we look at all the risks out there."

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Fed / FED hike / Fed rate hikes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

8h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

7h | Pursuit
The members of BracU Dichari in Poland for the ERL Championship Round. Photo: Courtesy

BracU Dichari: A Bangladeshi robotics team on the world stage

9h | Pursuit
FundedNext aims to provide funds to traders with the best possible trading experience and to maximise the opportunity to unleash their true potential. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

FundedNext: A global prop-trading firm built by a Bangladeshi youth

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

13m | Videos
BM Depot fire: Uncertainty grips RMG exporters over payment for burnt goods

BM Depot fire: Uncertainty grips RMG exporters over payment for burnt goods

1h | Videos
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

3h | Videos
Nutritious food for mother

Nutritious food for mother

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Banks limited to profit highest Tk1 per dollar
Economy

Banks limited to profit highest Tk1 per dollar