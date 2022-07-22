Congressman Lee Zeldin attacked during New York state stump speech

USA

Reuters
22 July, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 09:59 am

Related News

Congressman Lee Zeldin attacked during New York state stump speech

Reuters
22 July, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 09:59 am
Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY) speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 10, 2021. Ting Shen/Pool via REUTERS/Files
Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY) speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 10, 2021. Ting Shen/Pool via REUTERS/Files

 A man climbed on stage and attempted to stab Congressman Lee Zeldin on Thursday as he delivered a stump speech in his run for New York governor, his campaign said, but the candidate was unharmed.

Video footage posted on social media by witnesses showed an unidentified man wearing a black baseball cap quickly approach Zeldin from the side of the stage at a rally in upstate New York holding a pointed weapon or implement of some kind.

The man, who can be heard to tell Zeldin "you're done" repeatedly as he extends his arm toward the Republican candidate's face or neck. Zeldin pushed him away before both men tumbled to the ground as several others tried to subdue the suspect.

A spokeswoman for Zeldin's campaign, Katie Vincentz, said on Twitter that the suspect had attempted to stab the congressman. Vincentz said Zeldin and members of his team were unharmed.

"Zeldin grabbed attacker's wrist to stop him until others assisted in taking the attacker to the ground. Law enforcement took the man into custody," Vincentz said.

She said Zeldin finished his speech following the incident and thanked law enforcement officers who responded to the attack.

Local police could not immediately be reached for comment on the incident.

"Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody," incumbent New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat and Zeldin's opponent in the race, said on Twitter.

"I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible — it has no place in New York," Hochul said.

World+Biz / Politics

USA / US congressman / New york

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

47m | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

47m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Stock markets in dire straits: Can investors turn elsewhere?

1h | Panorama
Torus Vegan Home Made Food Service. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Top vegan restaurants for the Bangali palette

2h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

52m | Videos
Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

52m | Videos
How are people adapting to load shedding?

How are people adapting to load shedding?

52m | Videos
More unrests feared in Sri Lanka

More unrests feared in Sri Lanka

57m | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online