China putting US space assets at risk, senior US officer says

USA

Reuters
09 December, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 10:24 am

Related News

China putting US space assets at risk, senior US officer says

Reuters
09 December, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 10:24 am
The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

China is building capabilities that put most US space assets at risk, and China sees the domain as crucial to their military strategy, the head of the US Space Command said on Friday.

Historically lagging in an area dominated by the United States and Russia, Beijing has made significant advances in recent years that have alarmed Washington and other Western nations, including testing an anti-satellite missile in 2007.

US Army General James H. Dickinson, commander of US Space Command, told reporters on a teleconference from Hawaii that such ASAT, or anti-satellite, tests congest space with debris.

"They continue to build and build capabilities that really, quite frankly, hold most of our assets at risk in the space domain. It really is an advancement if you will in their capabilities," he said, referring to China. "Their understanding (is) that space is a very important piece to not only their economic or the global economic environment but also the military environment. We continue to watch that very closely as they continue to increase capabilities."

China says its space programme is for peaceful purposes.

Three Chinese astronauts landed on earth on Sunday onboard the re-entry capsule of the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft, state broadcaster CCTV reported, ending a six-month mission on China's space station.

The station represents a significant milestone in China's three-decade crewed space programme, first approved in 1992. It also flags the start of permanent Chinese habitation in space.

Dickinson said his command, along with US Indo-Pacific Command, was focused on the challenge from China.

"A unified stance by allies and partners is critical to countering the coercion and subversion that threatens the international rules-based order here in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," he said.

World+Biz

US / china / Space assets

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Now | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

18m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tech in sports: The game changer

2h | Panorama
15,000 kilometres on foot: On a mission to save the environment

15,000 kilometres on foot: On a mission to save the environment

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

14h | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

14h | TBS Stories
Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

15h | TBS World
How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

17h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

5
November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark
Economy

November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark

6
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos