Sri Lankan protesters issue set of demands as new PM sworn in

TBS Report
13 May, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 09:17 pm

People hold placards as they demand Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign after his government lost its majority in the parliament, amid the country's economic crisis. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People hold placards as they demand Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign after his government lost its majority in the parliament, amid the country's economic crisis. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A number of Sri Lankan anti-government protesters on Friday placed a set of demands including resignation of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and constitutional amendments aiming to bring new era of governance, Sri Lankan media outlet Daily Mirror reported.

The demands includes :

1.The Rajapaksa regime headed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa must relinquish power immediately. Post resignation, the members of the regime should refrain from exerting any undue influence on the governance and rule of law in Sri Lanka.

2.An interim government must be established for a predetermined period (no greater than 18 months) to steer the nation onto the path of recovery.

3.Essential amendments to the Constitution to be enacted as soon as possible, such as the abolishment of the 20A.

4.The government must take urgent measures to manage the current crisis and all processes shall be transparent. : The prevailing social, economic and political crises have transformed into a humanitarian crisis. therefore, short, medium and long term solutions are required to resolve the prevailing crises at hand.

5.All elected and appointed officials should declare their assets and investigations should be carried out to apprehend and recover unlawfully acquired assets through lawful means.

6. Rule of law must be re-established immediately to respect the rights of all citizens and visitors to the country.

7. Include the right to life as a fundamental right of all citizens in the Constitution of Sri Lanka. (Follow the Indian Constitution and it's clauses on the Right to Life)

8. Laws must be amended as necessary to allow free and fair elections after the dissolution of the interim government.

