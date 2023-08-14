What is the Dark Brandon meme that's empowered Biden's campaign?

14 August, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 12:42 pm

"Dark Brandon" meme transforms from internet humor to political strategy, aiding Biden's campaign fundraising and energizing supporters

U.S.President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Defense Department leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S.President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Defense Department leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

In the ever-surprising world of internet culture, a certain meme has made an unexpected leap from virtual humor to the forefront of American politics. The "Dark Brandon" meme, portraying President Joe Biden as a strong and resolute leader, has bridged the gap between cyberspace and real-world campaign strategies.

The "Dark Brandon" meme gained considerable attention when the Biden campaign began offering merchandise featuring the president with playful laser-red eyes. What started as a lighthearted jest in a corner of the internet evolved into something more significant.

The Biden campaign strategically released a video of the president casually sipping coffee from a Dark Brandon-themed mug, coinciding with the day his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, faced legal issues linked to the 2020 election. This move revitalized the meme and triggered Trump's legal team to suggest Biden was using the situation for political gain.

From meme to a campaign tool

The resurgence of Dark Brandon has sparked a surge of interest in Biden's campaign merchandise. Online searches for "Dark Brandon" and related items have surged, showcasing how an internet meme can transform into a potent element of a political campaign.

Sara Aniano, a disinformation analyst at the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism, noted, "The online world is merging with the real world... We need to take seriously what we see spreading on the Internet."

Birth and evolution of Dark Brandon

The meme's core image, featuring Biden with glowing eyes, was initially created by Chinese illustrator Yang Quan in response to the 2020 election. However, it wasn't until 2022 that Dark Brandon gained traction, responding to the "Dark MAGA" meme that depicted Trump as a commanding figure.

Typically, Dark Brandon memes portray Biden with striking visuals like red eyes and sunglasses, often accompanied by phrases that capture his persona. Even Biden himself joined the fun by referencing the meme at public events.

Biden's strategy to engage supporters

Both the White House and Democratic figures have embraced the Dark Brandon meme. Andrew Bates, the White House's deputy press secretary, celebrated legislative wins with the meme, and Biden has incorporated it into his public appearances. The meme's popularity led to its inclusion in Biden's reelection campaign merchandise, contributing significantly to fundraising efforts.

Dark Brandon-themed products, including t-shirts and mugs, have become top sellers in Biden's online store, playing a substantial role in the campaign's revenue. The campaign's "Malarkey Monday" initiative, revealing new Dark Brandon items weekly, reflects the meme's continued appeal to Biden's supporters.

Will Bunnett from the Clarify agency commended the campaign's authentic embrace of the meme, stating, "The campaign didn't initiate Dark Brandon... They're letting people feel a connection to it."

By tapping into this online enthusiasm, Biden's campaign seeks to energize a base that might otherwise be lukewarm. The Dark Brandon meme offers a unique way for the president to connect with his supporters on a different level.

As the Dark Brandon meme continues to capture attention, critics from the Republican side aren't staying silent. Ironically, their response may contribute to the meme's ongoing popularity. Dark Brandon's journey from a casual online creation to a fundraising sensation underscores the growing influence of internet culture on American politics.

Joe Biden / us politics / Dark Brandon meme / US Election 2024

