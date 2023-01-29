UK PM Sunak fires party chairman Zahawi after breach of ministerial code

Politics

Reuters
29 January, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 03:23 pm

Related News

UK PM Sunak fires party chairman Zahawi after breach of ministerial code

Reuters
29 January, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 03:23 pm
British Minister without Portfolio Nadhim Zahawi looks on outside the Conservative Party&#039;s headquarters in London, Britain January 23, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
British Minister without Portfolio Nadhim Zahawi looks on outside the Conservative Party's headquarters in London, Britain January 23, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired the Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi from government on Sunday after an independent investigation into his tax affairs found a serious breach of the ministerial code.

"Following the completion of the Independent Adviser's investigation – the findings of which he has shared with us both – it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code," Sunak said in a letter to Zahawi.

"As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty's Government."

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

Rishi Sunak / Nadhim Zahawi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'The silver lining is that the worst is sort of behind us': Hamid Rashid, UN economist

7h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

BuzzFeed and AI are a match made in fad city

6h | Panorama
Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

20h | TBS Entertainment
15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

19h | TBS Career
Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

18h | TBS SPORTS
Orion's fridge, TV & AC are being manufactured in own factory

Orion's fridge, TV & AC are being manufactured in own factory

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund