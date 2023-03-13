Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Capitol attack

AFP/BSS
13 March, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 08:48 am

Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Capitol attack

"President Trump was wrong," Pence said in a speech at the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington, a white-tie gala put on by journalists that draws top politicians

Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

Former US vice president Mike Pence said Saturday that history would hold former president Donald Trump "accountable" for his role in the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, US media reported.

The remarks are likely to widen the rift between the former running mates, who have been at loggerheads since Pence refused to go along with Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and remain in power.

"President Trump was wrong," Pence said in a speech at the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington, a white-tie gala put on by journalists that draws top politicians.

"I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day. And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable," Pence was quoted as saying by multiple media outlets.

Some of the thousands who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, called for Pence to be hanged, forcing him to seek a safe location.

Trump has already declared his intention to seek a new term as president in 2024 elections, and Pence indicated he may challenge him for the Republican nomination.

The Gridiron Dinner is usually a light-hearted event with skits and musical entertainment, and Pence initially sought to poke fun.

"I will wholeheartedly, unreservedly support the Republican nominee for president in 2024 -- if it's me," he said.

Near the end of his speech, Pence said there was one issue he would not joke about.

"The American people have a right to know what took place at the Capitol on January 6th," he said, according to The Washington Post newspaper.

"But make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way."

Pence's sharp remarks aimed at Trump were unexpected at the gala.

"Was at the dinner and can confirm @Mike_Pence definitely caught the room by surprise--lots of dropped jaws," tweeted Maryam Mujica, a former State Department official.

