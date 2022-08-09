All doors shut on foreign aided party PTI: Pak Info Minister

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday (7 August) said the implementation of the Pakistan Election Commission's (ECP) verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) prohibited funding case was underway.

While reacting to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry's comments on social media, the minister in a statement noted that the decision on the PTI's foreign funding case has been reached, which is now being implemented as per law, The Express Tribune reported.

"All doors are closed for a foreign agent and foreign aided party in the law," she asserted.

"PTI had been declared a "foreign aided" party under the Political Parties Order 2002," Marriyum said adding that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had submitted a false affidavit with ECP five times as per the decision.

The PTI sought 51 adjournments, changed nine lawyers, and filed 11 petitions with the court regarding the foreign funding case, the minister further noted.

According to the minister, PTI needed to submit a reply in the ECP where it failed to justify a single rupee of the funds received in the bank account. There was no need for any response now, she added.

"The lies, fraud and drama of a foreign agent and foreign aided party must end," she remarked.

