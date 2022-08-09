All doors shut on foreign aided party PTI: Pak Info Minister

Politics

TBS Report
09 August, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 01:16 pm

Related News

All doors shut on foreign aided party PTI: Pak Info Minister

TBS Report
09 August, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 01:16 pm
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. PHOTO: APP
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. PHOTO: APP

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday (7 August) said the implementation of the Pakistan Election Commission's (ECP) verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) prohibited funding case was underway.

While reacting to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry's comments on social media, the minister in a statement noted that the decision on the PTI's foreign funding case has been reached, which is now being implemented as per law, The Express Tribune reported.

"All doors are closed for a foreign agent and foreign aided party in the law," she asserted.

"PTI had been declared a "foreign aided" party under the Political Parties Order 2002," Marriyum said adding that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had submitted a false affidavit with ECP five times as per the decision.

The PTI sought 51 adjournments, changed nine lawyers, and filed 11 petitions with the court regarding the foreign funding case, the minister further noted.

According to the minister, PTI needed to submit a reply in the ECP where it failed to justify a single rupee of the funds received in the bank account. There was no need for any response now, she added.

"The lies, fraud and drama of a foreign agent and foreign aided party must end," she remarked.
 

World+Biz / South Asia

Pakistan Politics / Pakistan / Imran Khan / PTI / Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

6h | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

1d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

1d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Importance of Ashura in Islam

Importance of Ashura in Islam

1h | Videos
Bangladesh's failure or Zimbabwe's achievement?

Bangladesh's failure or Zimbabwe's achievement?

8h | Videos
Security issue on apple watch, users beware

Security issue on apple watch, users beware

8h | Videos
What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

4
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

5
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla

6
Dollar for LC settlement reaches new high at Tk110
Banking

Dollar for LC settlement reaches new high at Tk110