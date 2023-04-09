Yemen: Saudis free 13 Houthis as Omani officials visit Sanaa

Middle East

AP/UNB
09 April, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 03:34 pm

Related News

Yemen: Saudis free 13 Houthis as Omani officials visit Sanaa

AP/UNB
09 April, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 03:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Saudi Arabia on Saturday released over a dozen war prisoners to their rivals, the Houthi rebels in Yemen, a Houthi official said. The release came as Omani officials arrived in the Yemeni capital as part of international efforts to end Yemen's years-long conflict.

Abdul-Qader el-Murtaza, a Houthi official in charge of prisoner exchange talks in Yemen's conflict, said 13 Houthi prisoners arrived Saturday in the capital, Sanaa.

He said the prisoners were released in exchange for a Saudi prisoner the Houthis freed. He did not say when the rebels released the Saudi prisoner.

Saturday's release was part of a UN-brokered deal which Yemen's warring parties stuck last month and includes the release of nearly 900 prisoners from both sides, el-Murtaza said.

The U.N.-brokered deal is scheduled to be implemented this month.

Yemen's conflict began in 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of the country's north, ousting the internationally recognized government that fled to the south then into exile in Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi move prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene months later in a bid to restore the internationally recognized government to power. The conflict has in recent years turned into a regional proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. It has killed more than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, and created one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters.

Omani officials, meanwhile, landed in Sanaa for talks with Houthi officials in the latest efforts to renew a ceasefire deal that expired in October, said Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the chief negotiator of the Houthi rebels.

Oman has for years hosted talks between the Iranian-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia. The talks have been intensified since the warring sides failed to renew a U.N.-brokered cease-fire in October.

The Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that a Saudi delegation, led by the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, would visit Sanaa on Sunday, also for talks with the Houthis.

The negotiations in Oman's capital, Muscat focused on preventing all-out fighting after the ceasefire collapsed, and laying out a path for a negotiated end to Yemen's civil war.

These talks have gained momentum in recent weeks after Saudi Arabia reached an agreement with Iran to restore their diplomatic ties after a seven-year rift. The Iran-Saudi deal, announced in Beijing on March 10, has invigorated hopes of a settlement to Yemen's conflict.

World+Biz

Yemen / Sanaa / Oman / Saudi Arabia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Implementing circularity in the fashion industry of Bangladesh has some challenges but by addressing these properly, we can reap the enormous benefits it offers. Photo: Reuters

The imperatives of circular fashion

3h | Panorama
Martin Ivens. Illustration: TBS

Intellectuals still have a key role to play in politics

3h | Thoughts
Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How discriminatory language towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

5h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

2h | TBS Stories
How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

4h | TBS Stories
Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

4h | TBS Stories
FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

20h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs