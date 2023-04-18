US confirms it killed senior Islamic State leader in Syria raid

Middle East

Reuters
18 April, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 09:38 am

Related News

US confirms it killed senior Islamic State leader in Syria raid

Reuters
18 April, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 09:38 am
A US special forces soldier stands in front of Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A US special forces soldier stands in front of Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A US helicopter raid on northern Syria on Monday killed a senior Islamic State leader accused of planning attacks in the Middle East and Europe, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The statement said the raid targeted Abd-al-Hadi Mahmud al-Haji Ali and was initiated after gathering intelligence that Islamic State was plotting to kidnap officials abroad.

"Though degraded, ISIS (Islamic State) remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East," General Michael Kurilla, who heads the US Central Command, said in an earlier statement.

It said two other armed people were killed in the raid and that no civilians were harmed.

Two weeks ago, US forces killed Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, another senior Islamic State leader who CENTCOM said was responsible for planning attacks in Europe and Turkey.

Islamic State once controlled one third of Iraq and Syria at its peak in 2014. Though it was beaten back in both countries, its militants continue to wage insurgent attacks.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

syria / ISIS / US military

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Naser Ezaz Bijoy. Sketch: TBS

Cashless is priceless: Imagining a cashless life

38m | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Feats of festival: Savoury and sweet Eid recipes

1h | Food
The long and short of all that Bidyanondo is accused of

The long and short of all that Bidyanondo is accused of

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

At what age kids should get a smartphone?

At what age kids should get a smartphone?

1h | Tech Talk
The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

1h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara BGB Market Fire

Uttara BGB Market Fire

18h | TBS Today
Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away