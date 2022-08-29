Total curfew in Iraq's Baghdad to begin from 15:30 local time - state news agency

Middle East

Reuters
29 August, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 07:00 pm

FILE PHOTO: An Iraqi woman walks along a street in Baghdad, Iraq, July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Saba Kareem/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: An Iraqi woman walks along a street in Baghdad, Iraq, July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Saba Kareem/File Photo

Iraq's Joint Operations Command has set a full curfew in the capital of Baghdad, which will begin at 15:30 local time, state news agency INA reported on Monday.

 

