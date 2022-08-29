Total curfew in Iraq's Baghdad to begin from 15:30 local time - state news agency
Iraq's Joint Operations Command has set a full curfew in the capital of Baghdad, which will begin at 15:30 local time, state news agency INA reported on Monday.
