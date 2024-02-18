Netanyahu dismisses election calls as thousands protest in Tel Aviv

Middle East

Reuters
18 February, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 08:45 am

Related News

Netanyahu dismisses election calls as thousands protest in Tel Aviv

Anti-government protests that shook the country for much of 2023 have largely subsided during the war

Reuters
18 February, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 08:45 am
People attend a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu&#039;s government, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 17, 2024. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People attend a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 17, 2024. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday dismissed the idea of holding early elections, while thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv for an anti-government protest.

Netanyahu has seen his popularity plummet in opinion polls since Hamas' 7 Oct attack that sparked the devastating war in Gaza.

Anti-government protests that shook the country for much of 2023 have largely subsided during the war. Still, demonstrators again took to the streets of Tel Aviv Saturday night calling for new elections, which are not scheduled until 2026.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The crowd was much smaller than last years' mass protests, numbering a few thousand, according to local media.

"I'd like to say to the government that you've had your time, you ruined everything that you can ruin. Now is the time for the people to correct all the things, all the bad things that you've done," said one protestor, his head wrapped in an Israeli flag.

Netanyahu was asked at a press briefing about calls within his own ruling Likud party to hold early elections right when the Gaza war ends.

"The last thing we need right now are elections and dealing with elections, since it will immediately divide us," he said. "We need unity right now."

World+Biz

Israel / Benjamin Netanyahu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

2h | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

1d | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mustafizur taken to hospital after ball hits his head

Mustafizur taken to hospital after ball hits his head

37m | Videos
Although the Akhaura-Agartala railway line was inaugurated, the train did not

Although the Akhaura-Agartala railway line was inaugurated, the train did not

2h | Videos
China's Xiaomi in the world of electric cars

China's Xiaomi in the world of electric cars

3h | Videos
Tourist needs to spend extra money to enter Bali

Tourist needs to spend extra money to enter Bali

4h | Videos