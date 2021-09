An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Iran will return to negotiations on resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal "very soon," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the foreign minister also described conversations between Iranian and Saudi officials as "constructive" and he said Tehran had put forward dynamic proposals towards achieving peace in Yemen.