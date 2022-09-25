Iran denounces US support for 'rioters'

Reuters
25 September, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 09:01 pm

Iran&#039;s and US&#039; flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Iran's and US' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

US support for "rioters" is contrary to Washington's diplomatic stance towards Iran, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency on Sunday.

"Peaceful protest is the right of every nation. However, the US involvement in Iran's affairs and support to 'rioters' in implementing their destabilisation project is in clear conflict with Washington's diplomatic messages to Iran regarding the necessity of a nuclear deal and establishing stability in the region," Amirabdollahian said.

