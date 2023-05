FILE PHOTO: A UN peacekeeper (UNIFIL) vehicle drives near signs bearing names of cities, in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, October 11, 2022. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

Five members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command militant group were killed in an overnight explosion in Lebanon, near the border with neighbouring Syria, two Lebanese security sources and one Palestinian security source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Israeli military told Reuters it does not comment on reports in foreign media.