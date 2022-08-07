Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem area: army

Air raid sirens sounded in the Jerusalem area on Sunday, the army said, as militants in the Gaza Strip continued to trade fire with Israel for a third day.

AFP reporters in Jerusalem heard two explosions shortly after the sirens, with initial reports indicating two projectiles from Gaza were intercepted in the air above the city.

Militants from Islamic Jihad continued firing rockets toward Israel and the Israeli military continued airstrikes on Gaza, though the intensity of the exchange had decreased in the early hours of Sunday.

The fighting began with Israel's killing of a senior Islamic Jihad commander in a wave of strikes Friday that Israel said were meant to prevent an imminent attack.

Hamas, the larger militant group that rules Gaza, appeared to remain on the sidelines of the conflict for now, keeping its response limited. Israel and Hamas fought a war barely a year ago, one of four major conflicts and several smaller battles over the last 15 years that exacted a staggering toll on the impoverished territory's 2 million Palestinian residents.