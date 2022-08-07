Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

Middle East

AP/UNB
07 August, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 11:57 am

Related News

Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

AP/UNB
07 August, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 11:57 am
Streaks of light are seen as Israel&#039;s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group said an Israeli airstrike late Saturday killed its top commander for the southern Gaza Strip, a day after Israel killed the Iranian-backed group's commander for northern Gaza in an air raid that triggered the worst cross-border conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants since the end of an 11-day war in 2021.

Al-Quds Brigades of Islamic Jihad confirmed Sunday that the airstrike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah had killed Khaled Mansour, the commander, and two fellow militants. It said five other civilians, including a child and three women, were also killed in the airstrike that flattened several homes in Rafah.

Late Saturday, Gaza's Health Ministry said 24 people have been killed so far in the coastal strip, including six children. The number doesn't likely include all of those who were killed in the Rafah airstrike because Civil Defense responders were still looking for bodies and survivors under the rubble.

For now, the two highest-ranking commanders in Islamic Jihad and several other militants are among the dead. Israel estimates its airstrikes have killed about 15 militants.

Militants from Islamic Jihad continued firing rockets toward Israel and the Israeli military continued airstrikes on Gaza, though the intensity of the exchange had decreased in the early hours of Sunday.

The fighting began with Israel's killing of a senior Islamic Jihad commander in a wave of strikes Friday that Israel said were meant to prevent an imminent attack.

Hamas, the larger militant group that rules Gaza, appeared to remain on the sidelines of the conflict for now, keeping its response limited. Israel and Hamas fought a war barely a year ago, one of four major conflicts and several smaller battles over the last 15 years that exacted a staggering toll on the impoverished territory's 2 million Palestinian residents.

Whether Hamas continues to stay out of the fight depends in part on how much punishment Israel inflicts on Gaza as rocket fire continues.

The Israeli military said an errant rocket fired by Palestinian militants killed civilians, including children, late Saturday in the town of Jabaliya, in northern Gaza. The military said it investigated the incident and concluded "without a doubt" that it was caused by a misfire on the part of Islamic Jihad. There was no official Palestinian comment on the incident.

A Palestinian medical worker who was not authorised to brief media and spoke on condition of anonymity said the blast killed at least six people, including three children.

Israeli airstrikes Saturday killed a 75-year-old woman and wounded six others as they were preparing to go to a wedding. Airstrikes have also destroyed several houses in the Gaza Strip, some of them belonging to Islamic Jihad members.

The lone power plant in Gaza ground to a halt at noon Saturday due to a lack of fuel. Israel has kept its crossing points into Gaza closed since Tuesday. With the new disruption, Gazans can use only four hours of electricity a day, increasing their reliance on private generators and deepening the territory's chronic power crisis amid peak summer heat.

Top News / World+Biz

Gaza Attack / jihadists killed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

3h | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

18h | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

18h | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Temperature rises in Sundarbans, water crisis deepens

Temperature rises in Sundarbans, water crisis deepens

3h | Videos
Doha peace pact in tatters as US and Taliban blame each other

Doha peace pact in tatters as US and Taliban blame each other

3h | Videos
Fuel prices have more than doubled

Fuel prices have more than doubled

16h | Videos
Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

4
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor