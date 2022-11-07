UK's Sunak and Italy's Meloni discuss tackling illegal migration

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed issues including illegal immigration and people smuggling with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at the COP27 summit in Egypt on Monday, his Downing Street office said.

In a separate meeting with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan at COP27, Sunak discussed regional security, in particular the situation in Iran and the negotiations around the Iran nuclear deal, his office added.