Ukraine tells West it needs over $6b more to rebuild

Europe

Reuters
21 June, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 06:18 pm

Related News

Ukraine tells West it needs over $6b more to rebuild

Reuters
21 June, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 06:18 pm
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meet outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, February 8, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meet outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, February 8, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Highlights:

  • Ukraine calls for billions more to rebuild
  • British PM hosts Ukraine recovery conference in London
  • Sunak launches war insurance framework for Ukraine
  • Still unclear how much it will ease firms' investment concerns
  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy appeals for concrete commitments

Ukraine called on Wednesday for Western countries to pledge over $6 billion more to help the country rebuild over the next 12 months, saying Russia's war meant Kyiv was facing the largest reconstruction project in Europe since World War Two.

At a conference in London where Britain, the United States and the European Union pledged billions of dollars in additional help, Ukraine said it needed yet more capital and also commitments to specific projects to not only recover but to develop into a powerful member of the Western world.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal put the price tag at more than $6 billion over the next 12 months, a shortfall he said he would try to cover during the conference which Britain hopes will cement its position as a leading supporter of Kyiv.

"We have set an ambitious goal of securing pledges for this amount as a result of this conference," he said.

While expressing thanks for the support so far, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was blunt – Kyiv also needed concrete commitments to projects that will help Ukraine not only recover but to further modernise.

After nearly 16 months of Russia's war on Ukraine that has destroyed homes, hospitals and other critical infrastructure, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak opened the conference with an appeal to businesses and governments to do more to help rebuild.

Addressing the key difficulty for most companies wanting to invest in Ukraine – insurance against war damage and destruction – Sunak announced the London Conference Framework for War Risk Insurance, which could pave the way for derisking investment, though he was light on details.

"Together with our allies we will maintain our support for Ukraine's defence and for the counteroffensive, and we'll stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes as they continue to win this war," Sunak told the conference, which brought together more than 1,000 public and private sector decision makers.

He said the London Conference Framework was "a huge step forward towards helping insurers to underwrite investments into Ukraine, removing one of the biggest barriers and giving investors the confidence they need to act".

More aid offers

Sunak unveiled measures including $3 billion of additional guarantees to unlock World Bank lending, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros for 2024-27.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered $1.3 billion in additional aid, including $520 million towards helping overhaul its energy grid.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin was offering an additional 381 million euros in humanitarian assistance in 2023.

But Zelenskyy, speaking via video link, said Ukraine needed more targeted help in "real projects" that would spur growth in an economy he said had moved far away from the oligarchic model of Ukraine's immediate post-Soviet era.

Ukraine is seeking up to $40 billion to fund the first part of a "Green Marshall Plan" to rebuild its economy, including developing a coal-free steel industry, a senior Ukrainian official said before the conference.

The total bill will be huge, with Ukraine, the World Bank, the European Commission and the United Nations estimating in March that the cost was at $411 billion for the first year of the war. It could easily reach more than $1 trillion.

Western officials hope the conference will encourage the private sector to harness its resources to help speed Ukraine's reconstruction by investing in small and medium-scale projects. Sunak said more than 400 companies from 38 countries had signed up to the Ukraine Business Compact, a statement of support for Ukraine's recovery.

But companies might still want to know whether nations can agree on a way of providing insurance against war damage and destruction. It was not clear how far the launch of the London Conference Framework for War Risk Insurance would help ease such concerns.

($1 = 0.7851 pounds)

World+Biz / Global Economy

Ukraine / Ukraine reconstruction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

10h | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1d | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

8m | TBS World
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

3h | TBS Stories
Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

8h | TBS Today
How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline

6
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions