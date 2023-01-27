Ukraine officials who shirk wartime duties will be quickly removed -Zelenskiy aide

Europe

Reuters
27 January, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 09:26 am

Related News

Ukraine officials who shirk wartime duties will be quickly removed -Zelenskiy aide

Reuters
27 January, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 09:26 am
The head of the Ukrainian president&#039;s office, Andriy Yermak, attends a news briefing amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
The head of the Ukrainian president's office, Andriy Yermak, attends a news briefing amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

Ukrainian government officials who shirk their duties during wartime will be quickly removed, a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday amid a crack down on corruption.

More than a dozen officials have been removed this week following a series of scandals and graft allegations. Political analysts said Zelenskiy needs to show Western partners and war-weary Ukrainians that he is serious about punishing misrule.

"Everyone should understand their level of responsibility to the country and nation during the war. Whoever forgets about it receives a quick reaction," said Andriy Yermak, head of Zelenskiy's office.

"This will happen to everyone who allows themselves to forget (their duties), regardless of names and offices," Yermak wrote on Twitter.

Among the most high-profile cases was that of a deputy defence minister who resigned following a report, which he denied, that his ministry paid inflated prices to feed troops.

A presidential adviser who had been called out by local media for driving flashy cars also quit, as did a senior prosecutor who Ukrainian media reported had gone on holiday to Marbella in Spain, flouting martial law.

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed, millions uprooted and cities reduced to rubble since Russian forces invaded Ukraine 11 months ago.

An irritated Zelenskiy - who earlier in the week said officials and parliamentary deputies would henceforth only be allowed to leave the country on government business - on Thursday reiterated the message.

"Unfortunately, I have to repeat it for those who are hard of hearing," he said sternly in a video address.

Apart from people whose travel had been permitted, "there will be no other trips abroad by officials or deputies during wartime," he said. "I think that's fair."

World+Biz

Ukraine war / Russia / Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch:TBS

Why we need consumer education for consumer wellbeing

45m | Thoughts
Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute. Illustration: TBS

Twin shocks call for stronger domestic policy response

1h | Thoughts
December-er shohor, taxi taken for airport and the Park Street bathed in lights. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

Exploring Kolkata on foot, empowered by Google Maps

2h | Explorer
Island hopping in Bangladesh?

Island hopping in Bangladesh?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

16h | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

17h | TBS Stories
PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

19h | TBS SPORTS
Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund