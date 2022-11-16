Ukraine admits it attempted missile interception near site of incident in Poland - CNN

A view shows damages after an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, in this image obtained from social media by Reuters released on November 15, 2022. /via REUTERS

The Ukrainian military told US and allies that it attempted to intercept a Russian missile during the timeframe and near that location of the Poland missile strike, CNN reported on Wednesday citing a US official.

It's not clear this air defense missile is the same missile that struck Poland, but this information has informed an ongoing US assessment of the strike, the report added.

On 15 November, a missile fell in the village of Przewodow in eastern Poland's Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, killing two people.

Poland and NATO said on Wednesday that the attack was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not a Russian strike.

"From the information that we and our allies have, it was an S-300 rocket made in the Soviet Union, an old rocket and there is no evidence that it was launched by the Russian side," Polish President Andrzej Duda said. "It is highly probable that it was fired by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense."

Denying the allegation of missile attack on Poland, Russia said their strikes in Ukraine had been no closer than 35 km (22 miles) from the Polish border.