Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine

Europe

BSS/AFP
19 October, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 12:24 pm

Related News

Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine

The news comes after Russian strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions killed at least six people overnight to Wednesday

BSS/AFP
19 October, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 12:24 pm
Natalia Titova, 62, reacts as she shows her house, which was destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia&#039;s Invasion of Ukraine in Chernihiv, Ukraine April 9, 2022. Natalia and her family were staying in the basement, &quot;When the rocket hit our house, we ran into the street, it was very scary&quot; she said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Natalia Titova, 62, reacts as she shows her house, which was destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine in Chernihiv, Ukraine April 9, 2022. Natalia and her family were staying in the basement, "When the rocket hit our house, we ran into the street, it was very scary" she said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Two people died and one was injured when a Russian missile hit an eatery in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region late Wednesday, Ukrainian authorities said.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said the missile had struck a "food establishment" in a residential area in the region at 8:30 pm (1730 GMT).

"Two people died and one person was injured under the rubble," it said on Telegram.

"As a result of the impact, residential buildings and an agricultural enterprise were also damaged," it added.

The governor of Mykolaiv, Vitaliy Kim, wrote earlier on the messaging app that the missile had struck in Stepove, a small village located around 45 kilometres (28 miles) northwest of the city of Mykolaiv.

He said one of those killed was a woman. "The rescuers dislodged her body from under the rubble of the destroyed building," he wrote.

He later said the region had been hit by two explosions, adding that authorities were investigating.

The news comes after Russian strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions killed at least six people overnight to Wednesday.

World+Biz

Russia / Ukriane

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

13h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

1d | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

2h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

43m | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

3h | TBS World