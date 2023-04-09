Syrian refugee elected mayor of German village

Europe

Reuters
09 April, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 11:08 am

Related News

Syrian refugee elected mayor of German village

Reuters
09 April, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 11:08 am
Syrian born Ryyan Alshebl, Ostelsheim mayor-designate, walks near Stuttgart in Ostelsheim, Germany, April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Syrian born Ryyan Alshebl, Ostelsheim mayor-designate, walks near Stuttgart in Ostelsheim, Germany, April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Rayyan Alshebl made his first contact with Germany in 2009, watching Bayern Munich football matches on television in Syria. A few years later, he would seek refuge there after civil war in his home country forced him to flee.

Today, he is not only a German citizen but mayor-elect of Ostelsheim, a village of 2,500 near the city of Stuttgart, making him probably the first Syrian refugee to be elected for public office.

"It's a liberal country. Whoever is ready to do something here can get the opportunity to do so," said the 29-year-old.

Alshebl, who arrived in Germany aged 21 with a group of friends, was one of hundreds of thousands of refugees who fled Syria for Germany when then-chancellor Angela Merkel decided to open the country's border in 2015.

After learning German, which now comes more easily to him than his Arabic mother-tongue, Alshebl did an internship at Althengstett town hall near Ostelheim where he had the first inside look at how public institutions work.

"I asked the mayor whether I could do vocational training here. I made an application and interviews and I got accepted," said Alshebl, who studied financing and banking in Syria.

His three-year vocational training as an administrative clerk ended with a job at the town hall and a clear vision for his next goal: becoming mayor.

"In the first year of my training, I knew that I would do this but the question was when," he said.

On Sunday, the new mayor who originally comes from the southern city of Sweida, won the municipality election with 55.4% of the vote, competing against two others. All three stood without party affiliation.

"Ostelsheim has set a clear example, and in that sense has also made history. Also a strong signal for cosmopolitanism, for tolerance," he said, adding he might never have had such chances in Syria.

His family were very happy but also surprised, he said.

The top item on his agenda when he takes office in June is improving childcare by reintroducing all-day nursery.

When asked if he felt German, Alshebl answered, "How do you feel German? I am very happy that I am in Germany and I really want to serve Germany ... I feel that I belong to the society here."

World+Biz

Syrian refugees / Germany / mayor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How language discriminatory towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

1h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

44m | Panorama
Rose By Nizhu: Bespoke, floral and a whole lot of personal

Rose By Nizhu: Bespoke, floral and a whole lot of personal

2h | Mode
Levaus Jewelry & Lifestyle: A treasure trove of vintage ornaments

Levaus Jewelry & Lifestyle: A treasure trove of vintage ornaments

1h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

39m | TBS Stories
Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

44m | TBS Stories
FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

15h | Tech Talk
GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

20h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs