Russian shelling wounds 16, including 7 children, in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

A man walks in front of a building damaged by recent shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

Russian shelling wounded at least 16 people, including seven children, in the small town of Pervomaiskyi in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region on Tuesday, the interior ministry and regional governor said.

The interior ministry said the youngest of the injured children was aged one.

Oleh Synehubov, the Kharkiv region's governor, said on the Telegram messaging app that the shelling took place at 13:35 Kyiv time (1035 GMT) and several cars were on fire.

Police also said a multi-story building was damaged and posted several pictures of the building with smashed windows, dark smoke clouds and an overturned car.