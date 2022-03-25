Russia says it destroyed fuel depot outside Kyiv in missile strike

A column of smoke rises from burning fuel tanks that locals said were hit by five rockets at the Vasylkiv Air Base, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 12, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Russia's armed forces destroyed a major fuel depot outside Kyiv in a missile strike, Russia's defence ministry said on Friday.

Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing that the strike happened on Thursday evening, using Kalibr cruise missiles fired from the sea. Konashenkov said the depot was used to supply Ukraine's armed forces in the centre of the country.

Reuters was not able to independently verify Konashenkov's remarks.