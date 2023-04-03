Russia to place nuclear weapons near Belarus' borders with Nato

Europe

Reuters
03 April, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 09:10 am

Related News

Russia to place nuclear weapons near Belarus' borders with Nato

In one of Russia's most pronounced nuclear signals since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine 13 months ago, President Vladimir Putin said on 26 March that Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Reuters
03 April, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 09:10 am
A member of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service keeps watch at the Senkivka checkpoint near the border with Belarus and Russia in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A member of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service keeps watch at the Senkivka checkpoint near the border with Belarus and Russia in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Russia will move its tactical nuclear weapons close to the western borders of Belarus, the Russian envoy to Minsk said on Sunday, placing them at Nato's threshold in a move likely to further escalate Moscow's standoff with the West.

In one of Russia's most pronounced nuclear signals since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine 13 months ago, President Vladimir Putin said on 26 March that Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The two Slav neighbours are formally part of a "union state" and have been in talks for years to integrate further, a process that has accelerated after Minsk allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to send troops into Ukraine last year.

The weapons "will be moved to the western border of our union state and will increase the possibilities to ensure security," Russian ambassador to Belarus, Boris Gryzlov, told Belarusian state television.

"This will be done despite the noise in Europe and the United States."

Gryzlov did not specify where the weapons will be stationed, but confirmed that a storage facility will be completed, as ordered by Putin, by July 1 and then moved to the west of Belarus.

Belarus borders to the north with Lithuania and Latvia and to west with Poland, all part of Nato's Eastern flank that has been bolstered with additional troops and military equipment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. and Kyiv's other allies have said they were concerned about the possibility that Russia would send tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, with President Joe Biden saying it was "worrisome."

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Belarus would also allow Russia to put intercontinental nuclear missiles there too if necessary.

World+Biz

Russia / Belarus / nuclear weapons

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

1h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

1h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

1h | Panorama
Walking through a painting

Walking through a painting

22h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

18h | TBS Entertainment
Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

19h | TBS Stories
Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

22h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend