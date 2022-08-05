'One last effort' needed at talks to salvage nuclear deal, EU says

A number of new generation Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during Iran's National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran, Iran April 10, 2021. Iranian Presidency Office/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

The European Commission said that Tehran and Washington should make "one last effort" to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal in talks that resumed in Vienna on Thursday, saying that political decisions are needed to overcome their impasse.

"The time has come for one last effort," spokesperson Peter Stano told a news briefing on Friday, explaining that the EU - as coordinator of the talks - had proposed a new draft text last month because room for additional manoeuvre had been exhausted.

"Clear, decisive political decisions need to be taken by the capitals of the countries involved in the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action)," he said. "So, that's the process that is underway in Vienna. We hope it will lead to results."