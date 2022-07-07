Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

07 July, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 02:14 pm

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

New British Education Secretary Michelle Donelan leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
New British Education Secretary Michelle Donelan leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

British education minister Michelle Donelan resigned from government on Thursday less than 48 hours after she was appointed, saying it was the only way to force the hand of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit.

"I see no way that you can continue in post, but without a formal mechanism to remove you it seems that the only way that this is... possible is for those of us who remain in Cabinet to force your hand," Donelan wrote in a resignation letter, saying she had "pleaded" with Johnson on Wednesday to resign.

"You have put us in an impossible situation... as someone who values integrity above all else, I have no choice."

