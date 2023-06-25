Muscovites made uneasy by revolt, Ukrainians pleased at internal turmoil

Europe

Reuters
25 June, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 08:40 am

Related News

Muscovites made uneasy by revolt, Ukrainians pleased at internal turmoil

Reuters
25 June, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 08:40 am
A traffic police officer checks a car next to an armoured personnel carrier (APC) in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
A traffic police officer checks a car next to an armoured personnel carrier (APC) in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

Muscovites on Saturday expressed unease or dismissed as political theatre a standoff pitting the Kremlin against Wagner mercenaries who had vowed to descend on the capital in a "march of justice" denouncing the conduct of the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainians, on the other hand, were clearly satisfied, sometimes gleeful, at the prospect of a split in Russian ranks 16 months after the Kremlin's troops invaded their country.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, had declared that a "counter-terrorism regime" was in force, before the leader of the Wagner private militia announced that his fighters would turn back to avoid bloodshed.

Yevgeny Prigozhin had said he wanted to oust the army's top brass and "restore justice", while Putin had promised to crush the mutiny.

One Moscow resident who gave his name as Nikolai - declining like others to give his surname - watched the military take up positions to protect the city.

"It's frightening of course - you sit at home thinking about what might happen," he told Reuters. "It's disturbing, both for you and your loved ones."

Some residents found it hard to grasp the scale of events.

"It's really tough news, really unexpected. I've just come back from university. I've just done my last exam - and the news was really unexpected as I was prepping (for the exam) last night," said Vladimir, a student. "I don't really know how to react. I haven't really got my head around it yet."

In Kyiv's Independence Square, packed with residents enjoying a stroll, Natalia Tanich, 48, acknowledged a certain pleasure in watching the Russian standoff.

"I enjoy what is happening in Russia. The inevitable conflict between Prigozhin and Putin was expected," she said. "I don't know what may come out of it. But I wish for them to shoot each other and die."

In Kkarkiv, Ukraine's second city subjected to frequent shelling since the invasion, Ivan said the confrontation was a consequence of volatile politics and the protracted conflict.

"They started the war and now they are getting it back. The harder you compress a spring, the harder it comes back," he said. "The situation was compressed to such an extent in Russia that it became hopeless. I consider what happened a natural event. It will influence the war but I think it will not be over in a day. We will have to endure a bit."

POST-SOVIET SHOWCASE

In Moscow, under Mayor Sobyanin, the state has spent vast amounts to transform the city into an urban showcase with relatively low crime. That is a far cry from the drab Soviet era, and the 1990s when it was plagued by contract killings or, later, suffered attacks by Chechen separatists.

A woman called Galina said she thought what was happening was some kind of "provocation".

"It doesn't frighten me at all," she said. "I have confidence in our president and our people."

One man who declined to be named at all said he thought it was just politics playing out.

"They might cancel a few events, and I make my living from events. I have an event going on now, so I could lose out because of this," he said.

"But otherwise, it's their business, it's politics - let them get on with it."

World+Biz

Russia / Ukarine War / Wagner group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanvir A Mishuk. Sketch: TBS

Digital Bank: Embracing the new reality

2h | Panorama
Photo :TBS

Local journalism: Tale of a double-edged sword, systemic challenges and injustice

22h | Panorama
Photo: Twelve

Last minute shopping: Staples and styles not to miss this Eid

22h | Mode
Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

16h | TBS SPORTS
The errors that caused Titan to explode

The errors that caused Titan to explode

15h | TBS World
Messi's career is like a movie

Messi's career is like a movie

16h | TBS SPORTS
Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

19h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home
Panorama

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home