Kremlin says no decisions taken on border closure amid mobilisation

Europe

Reuters
26 September, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 05:26 pm

Related News

Kremlin says no decisions taken on border closure amid mobilisation

Reuters
26 September, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 05:26 pm
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

The Kremlin said on Monday that no decisions had been taken on closing Russia's borders, amid an exodus of military-age men since President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilisation last Wednesday.

Asked about the possibility of border closures in a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "I don't know anything about this. At the moment, no decisions have been taken on this."

Peskov also acknowledged that some call-ups had been issued in error, saying mistakes were being corrected by regional governors and the ministry of defence.

Peskov said: "There have been cases when the decree is violated ... These cases of non-compliance with the required criteria are being eliminated."

Russian media have reported a string of cases of elderly or medically exempt men being called up for service in Ukraine. Regional governors in Dagestan and Buryatia, two regions that have seen aggressive mobilisations, have said that mistakes were made in the initial rollout.

The comments come amid rising fears of a border closure, with Russia's frontiers seeing an unprecedented outflow of military-aged men since the partial mobilisation was declared last week.

On Monday, a senior lawmaker said that Russian borders should be closed to draft-eligible men amid the exodus.

"Everyone who is of conscription age should be banned from travelling abroad in the current situation," Sergei Tsekov, a member of Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, told RIA news agency.

Russian media based abroad, including news sites Meduza and Novaya Gazeta Europe, have reported that the Kremlin is planning to close the country's borders for draft-aged men. Such reports have not appeared on the main media within Russia, where all independent outlets have been shut and reporting that differs from official accounts is banned.

On Sunday, Novaya Gazeta reported that 261,000 men had left the country since partial mobilisation was declared, citing an unnamed source in Russia's presidential administration.

Human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov said that border guards at Russia's only operational crossing point with Georgia had since Sunday stopped some people from exiting, citing the law on mobilisation. The local interior ministry on Sunday said there was a queue of 2,300 cars at the Verkhny Lars crossing.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports of men being turned back at the border.

World+Biz

Kremlin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

6h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

8h | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

28m | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

28m | Videos
Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

3h | Videos
Work opportunity in Malaysia for Tk42,000!

Work opportunity in Malaysia for Tk42,000!

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh