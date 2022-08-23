Europe facing its worst drought for 500 years

Europe

Reuters
23 August, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 08:45 pm

Related News

Europe facing its worst drought for 500 years

Reuters
23 August, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 08:45 pm
Pictured, landscape of dry earth ground and viaduct, extreme drought in Entrepenas reservoir, in Guadalajara, Castilla, Spain. Photo: Shutterstock
Pictured, landscape of dry earth ground and viaduct, extreme drought in Entrepenas reservoir, in Guadalajara, Castilla, Spain. Photo: Shutterstock

Europe is facing its worst drought in at least 500 years, with two-thirds of the continent in a state of alert or warning, reducing inland shipping, electricity production and the yields of certain crops, a European Union agency said on Tuesday.

The August report of the European Drought Observatory (EDO), overseen by the European Commission, said 47% of Europe is under warning conditions, with clear deficit of soil moisture, and 17% in a state of alert, in which vegetation is affected.

"The severe drought affecting many regions of Europe since the beginning of the year has been further expanding and worsening as of early August," the report said, adding that the western Europe-Mediterranean region was likely to experience warmer and drier than normal conditions until November.

Much of Europe has faced weeks of baking temperatures this summer, which worsened the drought, caused wildfires, set off health warnings, and prompted calls for more action to tackle climate change.

The current drought appeared to be the worst in at least 500 years, assuming final data at the end of the season confirmed the preliminary assessment, the Commission said in a statement.

Summer crops have suffered, with 2022 yields for grain maize set to be 16% below the average of the previous five years and soybean and sunflowers yields set to fall by 15% and 12% respectively.

Hydropower generation has been hit, with further impact on other power producers due to a shortage of water to feed cooling systems.

Low water levels have hampered inland shipping, such as along the Rhine, with reduced shipping loads affecting coal and oil transport.

The EDO said mid-August rainfall may have alleviated conditions, but in some cases it had come with thunderstorms that caused further damage.

The observatory's drought indicator is derived from measurements of precipitation, soil moisture and the fraction of solar radiation absorbed by plants for photosynthesis.

Top News / World+Biz

drought / Europe drought

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

22h | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

11h | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

44m | Videos
Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

1h | Videos
Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

5h | Videos
Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay