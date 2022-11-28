What people are saying about the Covid-19 protests in China

People gather for a vigil and hold white sheets of paper in protest over coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, during a commemoration of the victims of a fire in Urumqi, as outbreaks of COVID-19 continue, in Beijing, China, November 27, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Residents in some major Chinese cities took to the streets at the weekend to protest strict zero Covid-19 restrictions, some calling for President Xi Jinping to step down in scenes unprecedented since Xi assumed power a decade ago.

In the commercial capital Shanghai protesters clashed with police over restrictions that have taken a heavy toll on the economy and people's freedoms.

Widespread public protests are rare in China under Xi and the protests saw Chinese stocks slump on Monday.

Here's what people are saying about the unrest in China:

SYLER SUN, EARLY THIRTIES, ADVERTISING INDUSTRY, SHANGHAI

"I think what happened last night is a good thing. People are unhappy and they have to send a message to authorities and make them a bit uncomfortable.

"We need some changes. But as for what these changes will be, I don't know and I'm not smart enough. You can have zero-Covid, but you can't have a healthy economy, and you can have a healthy economy, but you can't have zero-Covid."

JASON SUN, EARLY TWENTIES, COLLEGE STUDENT, SHANGHAI

"What we object to is these restrictions on people's rights in the name of virus prevention, and the restrictions on individual freedom and people's livelihoods.

"I'm a student, and every time I want to leave campus, I have to report to the leader and get his approval in order to leave. I can't just leave freely to go where I want to go and live my life. My grandmother got sick and I had to report to the campus leader in order to go see her."

LEMAR, 20, STUDENT BOXING COACH, BEIJING:

"We've come here to ... oppose the pandemic prevention measures. We live in an autocratic world, and what we hope to see the most is for China to have true democracy and freedom," the Beijing resident told Reuters at a candlelight vigil on Sunday night.

SHI, 28, WORKS IN ARTS SECTOR, BEIJING:

"We hope to end the lockdown and allow those who tested positive to have their quarantine at home. We hope they can avoid being transferred to quarantine centres and that others within the same compound or building will not be forced into a lockdown if there's any positive cases," she said.

"We want to live a normal life. I think we should all bravely express our feelings. I don't know the impact this will bring, but these actions will inspire people around us to express their appeals and protect their own rights. I'm not afraid to come here today. I didn't know what would happen, but there's no reason for me to not come."

SUMMER KAY, 24, INTERNET INDUSTRY, BEIJING:

"The pandemic and the codes have brought us so much torture. And now there are more people becoming unemployed, and it's becoming an ordeal for kids and the elderly to get medical attention.

"If we just remain silent, I think it will only get worse ... Maybe tomorrow the police will find us based on the records, maybe some of us will be arrested on strange charges and disappear."

KAY HUANG, 28 WORKING IN ENTERTAINMENT SECTOR, BEIJING:

"I'm really touched especially when they're singing and everything they say - we want rights, freedom and don't give up. That's powerful. That's warm," Huang told Reuters at a candlelight vigil in east Beijing on Sunday night.

"I want to see Beijing going back to normal as a capital city. I want people to see people safe, and free and happy again, not to have so many negative thoughts. I want to feel hope instead of feeling numb everyday."