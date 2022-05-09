US lobby fears 'exodus' of foreign staff in China due to Covid measures

China

Reuters
09 May, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 06:42 pm

Related News

US lobby fears 'exodus' of foreign staff in China due to Covid measures

International flights into China remain extremely limited and subject to short-notice cancellations, with passengers needing approval from overseas Chinese embassies before boarding, and most arrivals requiring three weeks of quarantine

Reuters
09 May, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 06:42 pm
People wait at a bus stop in Beijing&#039;s Central Business District (CBD), China January 16, 2022. Picture taken January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
People wait at a bus stop in Beijing's Central Business District (CBD), China January 16, 2022. Picture taken January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

American businesses are struggling to persuade overseas staff to join them in China due to the country's strict Covid-19 control measures and ongoing lockdowns, the American Chamber of Commerce in China said on Monday.

In a survey of 121 members, 49% said foreign workers are either significantly less likely to - or are refusing to - move to China because of Covid-related policies, with 82% singling out uncertainty over how long quarantine and lockdown times will last as the main reason.

"We are bracing for a mass exodus of foreign talent this summer, with fewer employees overseas willing to take up open positions here in China," said chamber chairman Colm Rafferty.

International flights into China remain extremely limited and subject to short-notice cancellations, with passengers needing approval from overseas Chinese embassies before boarding, and most arrivals requiring three weeks of quarantine.

"We understand China choosing to prioritize health and safety above all else, but the current measures are throttling US business confidence in China," Rafferty said.

Overseas business groups continue to chafe against the Covid controls that have seen most of the 25 million population of Shanghai in lockdown for over a month, with curbs also tightening in the capital Beijing.

The survey found that 51% of respondents have either delayed or decreased investments as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, with 58% having decreased their revenue projections for the year.

Last week a European Chamber of Commerce in China survey found that almost a quarter of respondents were considering moving current or planned investments out of China, more than double the number at the start of the year.

World+Biz / USA

china / China Covid / China Covid fresh wave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

7h | Brands
Journalists holding banners and placards in protest to the Digital Security Act in front of the Press Club in October 2018. Photo: Reuters

‘Imposing restrictions on the press or an individual's free speech is a fairly popular idea in Bangladesh’ 

8h | Panorama
A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

8h | Brands
With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

6h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

8h | Videos
Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

1d | Videos
Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec

6
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play