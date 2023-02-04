Senior Chinese official calls for timely communication between China, US to avoid misjudgment

AP/UNB
04 February, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 12:52 pm

Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, before US trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019/ Reuters
Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, before US trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019/ Reuters

China and the United States need to stay their course in maintaining timely communication, avoiding misjudgment and managing differences in the face of a chance occurrence, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Friday night.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The two sides communicated with each other on how to deal with a chance occurrence in a calm and professional manner.

As a responsible country, China always strictly abides by international law and will not accept any groundless speculation or hype, Wang stressed.

