Seminar on 'China in My Eyes-Ningxia' held in China

With the aim of promoting mutual cooperation between China and foreign countries and understanding China more deeply, comprehensively, and objectively, a seminar tittled "China in My Eyes-Ningxia" was held in Yinchuan City, China on Thursday.

Asian, African, and Latin American diplomatic envoys; youth representatives; senior executives of multinational companies in China; and media representatives participated in this seminar, held at the Auditorium of the Western Airport Aviation Hotel in Yinchuan, the capital of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The seminar was hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries in collaboration with the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The keynote address was delivered by Ambassador Lin Songtian, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, while Bai Yuzhen, director general of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region Foreign Affairs Office, moderated the seminar.

Ambassador Lin Songtian said, "We are pleased to see that, under the background of the current severe recession in the global economy and the unabated downward pressure on China's economy, Ningxia has developed against the trend and created a good result in that the growth rates of economic aggregate, investment, and trade are among the best in the country. The construction of the ecological protection and high-quality development pilot area in the Yellow River Basin has achieved new results, showing new prospects, which are very exciting."

"Development is the 'golden key' to solving all issues and the shared goal of the world's population. To accomplish development, we must have stability; to achieve stability, we must have social solidarity; to create social solidarity, we must maximize the institutional benefits of socialism, which aids the wealthy first and then leads to shared prosperity. As long as we remain unified and dedicated to progress, anything is possible. The great achievements of China in the new era are the result of the united efforts of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people.

Fernando Lugris, ambassador of Uruguay to China; Alain Wong, ambassador of Mauritius to China; Palitha Kohona, ambassador of Sri Lanka to China; and Bishnu Pukar Shrestha, ambassador of Nepal to China, spoke at the seminar.

At the invitation of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Bangladeshi student Mohammad Saiyedul Islam, a doctoral fellow at Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, participated in the seminar.

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam spoke at the seminar on the topic "From the Purple Miracle of Ningxia to the Principle that Lucid Waters and Lush Mountains are Invaluable Assets."

He also requested the People's Government of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region to cooperate with Bangladesh in the fields of poverty alleviation, ecological conservation and green development, big data center and management, energy, agricultural and heavy industries.

Prior to the seminar, from September 05 to 07, the 60 delegates from Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Spain, Germany, Uruguay, Tonga, Fiji, Cameroon, and South Korea visited Ningxia's development areas and other sites to attain practical field experience so that they can apply the strategies in their own country by gaining practical experience of development.