Saudi Aramco to build refinery in China

China

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 05:04 pm

The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil &amp; Gas Show and Conference in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017/ Reuters
The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017/ Reuters

The world's biggest energy company Saudi Aramco has signed agreements with Chinese partners to build a state-of-the-art refining complex in the northeast region of China, reports Bloomberg.

The energy giant agreed to the deal with North Huajin Chemical and Panjin Xincheng to start construction on the refinery and petrochemical complex in Liaoning Province, said Aramco President and CEOP Amin Nasser on Sunday.

Making the announcement at the China Development Forum in Beijing on Sunday, Nasser said, "We see a major win-win opportunity to build a world-leading, integrated downstream sector in China, with special emphasis on the high conversion of liquids directly into chemicals as part of our broader liquid-to-chemicals business expansion plans.

Aramco wants to be an all-inclusive source of energy and chemicals for China's long-term energy security and China's high-quality development, he said. 

An initial framework agreement for the Liaoning refinery was first signed during Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz's visit to Beijing in March 2017.

In 2019, Aramco agreed to set up a venture with two Chinese partners when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in Beijing in what was seen as a landmark deal with a key ally. However, the Saudis briefly paused investment in the refinery venture in 2020 amid an uncertain market outlook when Covid lockdowns in China throttled downstream demand.

After reviving talks of investments in early 2022, Aramco said last March that it would go ahead and invest in a 300,000 barrel-a-day refinery with ethylene cracker with China North Group Corp., known as Norinco, the parent company of North Huajin Chemica and a Pajin-based company.

Aramco is expanding oil production capacity by a million barrels per day to 13 million barrels by 2027 and will increase gas production by more than 50% by 2030, which would add an extra one million barrels a day of oil for export, Nasser said. 

The Saudi company is also partnering with Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. to produce steel plates in Saudi Arabia with a lower carbon footprint, he said. The company also signed a letter of intent to be part of a new entity being created by Renault SA and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. amid efforts to develop more efficient and lower-emission engines and hybrid systems, he said.

Saudi Aramco / refinery / china

