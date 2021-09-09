Foreign brands criticised in China for misleading shoppers

China

Reuters
09 September, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 02:21 pm

Related News

Foreign brands criticised in China for misleading shoppers

Reuters
09 September, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 02:21 pm
People walk past an advertisement near the flagship store of Canadian luxury parka maker Canada Goose, in Sanlitun area of Beijing, China December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Pollard
People walk past an advertisement near the flagship store of Canadian luxury parka maker Canada Goose, in Sanlitun area of Beijing, China December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

Chinese state media and ruling party members have rounded on several foreign brands, criticising them for misleading customers after authorities fined the Chinese unit of clothing company Canada Goose (GOOS.TO) for false advertising.

The dressing down comes as tension between China and Western countries has fuelled patriotism and driven some shoppers to turn to home-grown labels.

"Basket of lies and wave of falsehoods," the Communist Youth League, the youth wing of China's ruling party, said on its WeChat social media account, referring to the punishment for Canada Goose.

The state-owned China Economic Daily also singled out the down jacket manufacturer in a Wednesday editorial, highlighting how the administration for market regulation in Shanghai city fined its local unit 450,000 yuan ($70,000) for false advertising in June.

The market regulator said that instead of goose down, the jackets mainly use duck down and claims that a type of down known as Hutterite down was the warmest Canadian down misled consumers.

The China Economic Daily praised the market regulator for "catching the lying Canada goose across the Pacific".

Canada Goose and its China unit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But it is not only Canada Goose that has come in for criticism, the newspaper said, adding that Chinese consumers were increasingly questioning their assumption that foreign goods were better.

"International brands have been caught doing wrong very often lately making internet users wonder if the foreign moon is still rounder than it is in China," the Youth League said in an article.

The China Economic Daily echoed that, saying: "Consumers have come to understand that foreign brands do not necessarily represent high quality ... Chinese brands are on the rise."

The newspaper also criticised Unilever's Magnum ice cream, saying it was made with cheaper ingredients in China compared with those used in Western countries.

Telephone calls to Unilever's office in China were not answered and the company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Communist Youth League criticised the Japanese milk brand Yakult over false advertising.

In August, the administration for market regulation in Shanghai fined a Yakult unit 450,000 yuan for claiming in a promotion that probiotics had an "important role" in the prevention of COVID-19, according to a filing that the Youth League posted.

Yakult's China office did not immediately respond to telephone calls or an emailed request for comment.

($1 = 6.4602 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Foreign brands / China for misleading shoppers / china / China Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

1d | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

1d | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

1d | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

5
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates