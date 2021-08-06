China to release reserves of commodities 'essential for livelihood'

China

Reuters
06 August, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 09:22 am

Related News

China to release reserves of commodities 'essential for livelihood'

China's National Development and Reform Commission said it would strengthen control and prevention of African swine fever disease in its pig herds after the flooding and would ensure supplies of essential produce from the impact of the floods and Covid-19

Reuters
06 August, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 09:22 am
Pigs are seen amid floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Wangfan village of Xinxiang, Henan province, China July 25, 2021. Picture taken July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
Pigs are seen amid floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Wangfan village of Xinxiang, Henan province, China July 25, 2021. Picture taken July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

China said it would release reserves of commodities "essential for livelihood" in a timely and targeted manner, the state planner said on Friday after floods hit some regions and amid a resurgence of Covid-19 infections in the country.

The National Development and Reform Commission said it would strengthen control and prevention of African swine fever disease in its pig herds after the flooding and would ensure supplies of essential produce from the impact of the floods and Covid-19, the state planner said.

World+Biz / Global Economy

china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

1d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

2d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income
Bangladesh

Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income