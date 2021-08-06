China to release reserves of commodities 'essential for livelihood'

Pigs are seen amid floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Wangfan village of Xinxiang, Henan province, China July 25, 2021. Picture taken July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

China said it would release reserves of commodities "essential for livelihood" in a timely and targeted manner, the state planner said on Friday after floods hit some regions and amid a resurgence of Covid-19 infections in the country.

The National Development and Reform Commission said it would strengthen control and prevention of African swine fever disease in its pig herds after the flooding and would ensure supplies of essential produce from the impact of the floods and Covid-19, the state planner said.