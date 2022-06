A view of the city skyline in Shanghai, China February 24, 2022. Picture taken February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

China will ban new steel, coking, oil refining, cement and glass projects in key zones, the government said on Friday in a wide-ranging policy document aimed at tackling pollution and meeting the country's climate goals.

It said China would step up efforts to establish a zoning system to manage environmental risks and take action to reduce heavy industry in already polluted regions, river basins and urban areas.