World shares stretch positive start to 2022

World+Biz

Reuters
04 January, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 09:32 pm

Related News

World shares stretch positive start to 2022

"The chief reason behind the return of investor confidence is Omicron," said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at Oanda

Reuters
04 January, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 09:32 pm
A screen shows Nikkei index after a ceremony marking the end of trading in 2021 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in Tokyo, Japan on 30 December, 2021. REUTERS
A screen shows Nikkei index after a ceremony marking the end of trading in 2021 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in Tokyo, Japan on 30 December, 2021. REUTERS

Summary

  • Europe STOXX 600 up 0.6%
  • Travel and leisure stocks star
  • Dollar rises to highest vs yen in four years
  • Investors embrace signs economic damage from Omicron is slight

World shares extended on Tuesday their positive start to 2022 with markets from Europe to Asia shrugging off worries the Omicron coronavirus variant could choke the global economic recovery, while the dollar rose after US bond yields jumped.

    The Euro Stoxx 600 gained as much as 0.6% in early trading, pushing beyond its all-time high of 489.99 points scaled a day earlier. Indexes in Germany, France and Italy all rose about 0.3%.

    Travel and leisure stocks jumped 2.7%, with Ryanair adding 8% and British Airways-owner IAG gaining over 9%, reflecting expectations Omicron's impact on the industry would be less severe than initially feared. 

    "The chief reason behind the return of investor confidence is Omicron," said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at Oanda.

    "Yes, the virus variant is much more contagious, but it is not leading to a proportionally larger number of hospital admissions... (so) it won't stop the global economic recovery."

    Wall Street was also set for gains after closing a day earlier at record highs, with e-mini futures for the S&P 500 index 0.2% higher.

    The US dollar rose to its highest since 2017 against the Japanese yen after US Treasury yields jumped on Monday as traders bet on an early Federal Reserve interest rate hike to tame fast-rising inflation.

    Euro zone bond yields held steady near their highest levels in around two months. 

    In a sign that economies may weather the spread of Omicron, factory activity in Asia grew in December, suggesting the direct hit from the variant on output appeared subdued.

    Asian stocks were on the front foot following Wall Street's record highs on its first trading day of 2022, with MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan notching up gains of 0.5%.

    Analysts said the gains for stocks reflected in part optimism over prospects for the US economy.

    "We are firmly of the view the US is seeing boom conditions and a very tight labour market which will boost household incomes," said John Milroy, an Ord Minnett advisor in Sydney.

    Major Wall Street indexes closed at record highs on Monday, with Apple Inc becoming the first company to reach a $3 trillion market value.

    The S&P index surged nearly 28% last year, driving MSCI's 50-country index of world stocks to its third consecutive year of double-digit gains.

    The index was up 0.3% on the day.

    LEAPING YIELDS

    Benchmark US 10-year yields leapt 12.5 basis points on Monday to touch 1.6420% for the first time since Nov. 24, as investors bet on a series of interest rate raises this year to combat rising inflation.

    Money markets have fully priced in a first US rate increase by May, and two more by the end of 2022.

    That pushed the dollar to as high as 115.82 yen for the first time in four years.

    The dollar index , which measures its performance against the yen and five other major currencies, held close to the one-week high of 96.328 reached a day earlier.

    Commodity markets also were back in the swing of things after their nearly two-year resurgence to close out 2021, though oil gave up most of its earlier gains.

    Brent crude futures were up 0.1% at $79.05 a barrel at 0810 GMT, as investors embraced expectations that major oil producers will confirm a plan to add supply.

    Top News / Global Economy

    World shares / positive / omicron / Global Economic Recovery

    Comments

    While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

    Top Stories

    MOST VIEWED

    Related News

    Features

    Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

    A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

    10h | Habitat
    Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

    The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

    11h | Panorama
    People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

    Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

    12h | Panorama
    Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

    New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

    1d | Bloomberg Special

    More Videos from TBS

    Pakistan launches plastic road project

    Pakistan launches plastic road project

    6h | Videos
    Emma in Tom's love

    Emma in Tom's love

    6h | Videos
    NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

    NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

    6h | Videos
    Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

    Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

    6h | Videos

    Most Read

    1
    Photo: TBS
    Transport

    Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

    2
    Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
    Bangladesh

    Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

    3
    A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
    Infrastructure

    DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

    4
    House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
    Bangladesh

    House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

    5
    Photo: Collected
    Banking

    BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

    6
    Photo: Collected
    World+Biz

    UK plans to end private car ownership