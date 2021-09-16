World Economic Forum to be held in Davos in January 2022

Reuters
16 September, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 09:57 pm

World Economic Forum to be held in Davos in January 2022

The meeting will focus on accelerating stakeholder capitalism, harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and ensuring a more inclusive future of work

Photo: weforum.org.
Photo: weforum.org.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is to take place in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos next year on Jan. 17-21, reverting to an in-person meeting of world and business leaders, organisers said on Thursday.

The meeting will focus on accelerating stakeholder capitalism, harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and ensuring a more inclusive future of work, WEF organisers said in a statement.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced organisers last year to shift the WEF annual meeting to Singapore and then cancel it altogether, raising questions over whether the high-profile event would return to Switzerland at all.

