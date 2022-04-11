Won't halt military operation in Ukraine for peace talks: Russian FM Lavrov

Reuters
11 April, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 10:17 pm

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin had ordered suspension of military operation in Ukraine during the first round of talks with Kyiv, but insisted that Moscow's stand had changed since

Russia&#039;s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Vladislav Deinego, head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People&#039;s Republic, and Sergei Peresada, deputy head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People&#039;s Republic, in Moscow, Russia February 25, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Vladislav Deinego, head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic, and Sergei Peresada, deputy head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, in Moscow, Russia February 25, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday brushed aside any possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying Moscow is open to resuming peace talks with Kyiv but that does not mean the war - which Russia has termed as "military operation", will be halted. Speaking in an interview with Russian state television, Lavrov added that he saw no reason why talks should not continue with Ukraine.

The Russian foreign minister said that talks with Ukraine are not progressing as rapidly as they want, and accused the West of trying to derail negotiations by raising war crime accusations against Russian soldiers in Ukrainian town of Bucha - which Moscow has categorically denied on all occasions. Notably, at least 20 bodies of people in civilian clothes along with over 100 mass graves were found in Bucha earlier this month, which Ukraine has claimed are war crimes committed by retreating Russian soldiers.

Lavrov further stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered suspension of military operation in Ukraine during the first round of talks- held in Belarus, but insisted that Moscow's stand had changed since.

